810 (2016-399 Oct. 12) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING 2017 BUDGET REVENUE SOURCES CITY OF OMAK

(2016-399 Oct. 12) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING 2017 BUDGET REVENUE SOURCES CITY OF OMAK
Notice is hereby given that the City of Omak will hold a public hearing for the 2017 Budget Revenue Sources on Monday, October 17, 2016, at 7:00 PM in Omak City Hall, located at 2 North Ash. All interested parties are invited to attend.
Connie Thomas, CMC
City Clerk
City of Omak
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
