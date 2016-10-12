810 (2016-399 Oct. 12) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING 2017 BUDGET REVENUE SOURCES CITY OF OMAK

(2016-399 Oct. 12) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING 2017 BUDGET REVENUE SOURCES CITY OF OMAK

Notice is hereby given that the City of Omak will hold a public hearing for the 2017 Budget Revenue Sources on Monday, October 17, 2016, at 7:00 PM in Omak City Hall, located at 2 North Ash. All interested parties are invited to attend.

Connie Thomas, CMC

City Clerk

City of Omak

