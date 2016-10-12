810 (2016-403 Oct. 12) WAC 197-11-970 Determination of Non-Significance (DNS).

(2016-403 Oct. 12) WAC 197-11-970 Determination of Non-Significance (DNS).
DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE
Description of proposal: Convert existing Adult Family Home to Residential Duplex Per
Omak Municipal Code Chapter 18.11 Section 18.11.050 District Use Chart- Chart 1
Residential Duplex requires a Conditional Use Permit in a Residential Single Family District
Location of proposal, including street address, if any: 514 North Ash Street
Omak, WA, 98841
Lead agency: City of Omak, 2 N. Ash St., PO Box 72, Omak, WA 98841
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
XX This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 21 days from October 12, 2016. Comments must be submitted by 5:00 PM, November 2, 2016.
Responsible official: Patrick “Jake” Dalton
Position/title: Building Official Phone:
(509) 826-1170
Address: 2 N. Ash St., PO Box 72, Omak, WA 98841
Date: October 12, 2016
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
