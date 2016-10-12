820 (2016-386 Sept. 28, Oct. 5, 12) SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF CHELAN

(2016-386 Sept. 28, Oct. 5, 12) SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF CHELAN JUVENILE DIVISION

STATE OF WASHINGTON

In re the Dependency of:

ANTONIO BURSOTT

D.O.B.: 2/22/2014

CAUSE NO. : 16-7-70048-1

NOTICE AND SUMMONS

BY PUBLICATION

(Dependency)

TO: Rolando Antonio Morfin-Diaz , Father and anyone claiming a paternal interest.

A Dependency Petition was filed on 8/19/2016. A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: 10/31/16 at 9:00am at Chelan County Juvenile Center, 300 Washington St. Wenatchee, WA 98801. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.

THE HEARING WILL DETERMINE IF YOUR CHILD IS DEPENDENT AS DEFINED IN RCW 13.34.050(5). THIS BEGINS A JUDICIAL PROCESS WHICH COULD RESULT IN PERMANENT LOSS OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS. IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING THE COURT MAY ENTER A DEPENDENCY ORDER IN YOUR ABSENCE.

To request a copy of the Notice and Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DSHS at 509/665-5300. To view information about your rights in this proceeding, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.

DATED this 23rd day of September, 2016, by KIM MORRISON, Chelan County Clerk.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.