820 (2016-389 Oct. 5, 12) STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY

(2016-389 Oct. 5, 12) STATE OF WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF ECOLOGY

YAKIMA, WASHINGTON

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR SEASONAL CHANGE THE POINT OF DIVERSION AS AUTHORIZED UNDER ADJUDICATED WATER RIGHT CERTIFICATE S4-*07239J

TAKE NOTICE

That on July 15, 2016, Greg and Rochelle Port of Twisp, Washington applied to seasonally change the point of diversion as authorized under the above-referenced adjudicated water right certificate.

That said certificate authorizes the diversion of 0.76 cubic feet per second of water from Beaver Creek from a point located within the SE 1/4 SW 1/4 of Section 2, T. 33 N., R. 22 E.W.M., Okanogan County.

That said water is authorized for the purpose of irrigation of 37.78 acres within the N1/2NW1/4 of Section 13 and the S1/2SW1/4 of Section 12, all in T. 33 N., R. 22 E.W.M.., Okanogan County.

That the applicant proposes to change the point of diversion authorized under adjudicated water right certificate S4-*07239J to a well located within the N1/2NW1/4 of Section 13, T. 33 N., R.22 E.W.M., Okanogan County.

Protests or objections to approval of this application must include a detailed statement of the basis for objections. All letters of protest will become public record. Cash shall not be accepted. Fees must be paid by check or money order and are nonrefundable. Protests must be accompanied by a $50 recording fee payable to the Department of Ecology, Cashiering Unit, PO Box 47611, Olympia WA 98504-7611, within 30 days from: Oct. 12, 2016.

JMM:SS/160809a

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.