Clowns invade the Okanogan

OKANOGAN – The nationwide phenomenon of clown sightings apparently has hit the Okanogan.

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office fielded three calls last week of people in clown suits being spotted, and the Tonasket and Omak police departments received reports that clowns planned to harm students. In Brewster, a clown sighting was reported.

“It does sound like the clown phenomenon has reached our little world,” said Sheriff Frank Rogers. “First PokemonGo, now the clowns. Could be an interesting fall.”

The complete story is available in the Oct. 12 issue or online in our e-edition.