Ground broken for stampede museum

OMAK — A groundbreaking ceremony last Tuesday, Oct. 4, launched construction of the new Stampede Museum, which organizers said should be open in time for next summer’s rodeo.

The 45-minute event culminated with a ceremonial shoveling of dirt by Stampede Museum Association officers Diana and Ed Parker and Karmen Beeman, Mayor Cindy Gagne, City Administrator Todd McDaniel, Public Works Director Ken Mears and designer/contractor Dale Erickson.

“We’re excited for this project,” said Diana Parker, association president.

