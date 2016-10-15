Soap Lake hands Lake Roosevelt its first loss

— Soap Lake shocked No. 8 state-ranked Lake Roosevelt, 28-22, and hand the Raiders their first loss of the season Friday.

"It does no good to dwell on what could have been," Raider coach Loren Endsley said of the loss on homecoming night. "Starting this morning we have already began preparing for Bridgeport and Tonasket. This is only a minor speed bump."

Lake Roosevelt (5-1 overall, 5-1 league) is at Bridgeport (0-7, 0-6) this Friday.

Friday

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 68, Wellpinit 14

Cashmere 35, Cascade (Leavenworth) 34

Inchelium 46, Selkirk 2

Okanogan 28, Naches Valley 13

Omak 34, Chelan 30

Oroville 78, Bridgeport 2

Republic 30, Columbia 18

Soap Lake-Wilson Creek 28, Lake Roosevelt 22

Thursday

Pateros 20, Yakama Tribal 14