810 (2016-410 Oct. 19) SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 877

(2016-410 Oct. 19) SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 877

of the City of Brewster, Washington

On the 12th day of October, 2016, the City Council of the City of Brewster, Washington, passed Ordinance No. 877. A summary of the content of said ordinance, consisting of the title, provides as follows:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BREWSTER, WASHINGTON,

ADDING A NEW CHAPTER 10.36 TO THE BREWSTER MUNICIPAL CODE, AUTHORIZING OPERATION OF WHEELED

ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLES (WATVS) ON CERTAIN CITY STREETS, ESTABLISHING REQUIREMENTS AND STANDARDS

FOR OPERATION OF WATVS ON CITY STREETS, AND SETTING

FORTH PENALTIES FOR VIOLATIONS; CONTAINING A SEVERABILITY PROVISION; AND SETTING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The full text of this Ordinance will be mailed upon request.

DATED this 12TH day of October, 2016.

CITY CLERK/TREASURER, MISTY RUIZ

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.