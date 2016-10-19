820 (2016-387 Oct. 12, 19) Public Notice

(2016-387 Oct. 12, 19) Public Notice

Okanogan County Public Hospital District No. 3, d/b/a Mid-Valley Hospital will file a proposed budget for 2017 at the regularly scheduled Board Meeting on October 25, 2016 at 5:30 p.m. in Room C/D of the Family Medical Building. Okanogan County Public Hospital District No. 3 d/b/a Mid Valley Hospital will hold a hearing on said budget on November 08, 2016 at 5:30 p.m. in Room C/D of the Family Medical Building.

