820 (2016-402 Oct. 12, 19) PUBLIC NOTICE PATEROS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 122-70J

(2016-402 Oct. 12, 19) PUBLIC NOTICE PATEROS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 122-70J
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
REGULAR MEETING DATE CHANGE
Monday, October 24, 2016
As directed by the Board of Directors of the Pateros School District 122-70J; the Regular October School Board Meeting will be held on Monday, October 24, 2016 in the Pateros School District library stating at 6 pm.
The Pateros School District is a barrier free facility accessible to persons with disabilities. Additional information is acailable in the superintendents’s office 509-923-2751 ext. 4.
Lois A. Davies
Clerk of the Board
Pateros School District
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
