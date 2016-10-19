820 (2016-402 Oct. 12, 19) PUBLIC NOTICE PATEROS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 122-70J

(2016-402 Oct. 12, 19) PUBLIC NOTICE PATEROS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 122-70J

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

REGULAR MEETING DATE CHANGE

Monday, October 24, 2016

As directed by the Board of Directors of the Pateros School District 122-70J; the Regular October School Board Meeting will be held on Monday, October 24, 2016 in the Pateros School District library stating at 6 pm.

The Pateros School District is a barrier free facility accessible to persons with disabilities. Additional information is acailable in the superintendents’s office 509-923-2751 ext. 4.

Lois A. Davies

Clerk of the Board

Pateros School District

