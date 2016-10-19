820 (2016-405 Oct. 12, 19) PUBLIC HEARING

(2016-405 Oct. 12, 19) PUBLIC HEARING

Television Reception District #1 of Okanogan County will hold a public hearing at its regularly scheduled Board Meeting on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2016 at 10:00 am in the Okanogan County Commissioner’s Conference Room in the Virginia Grainger Building, Okanogan, WA to consider and approve their current expense budget for the 2017 calendar year. Questions/comments can be brought to this meeting or sent to: secretary@tvdistrict1.org or by mail to: TV District #1, PO Box 111, Okanogan, WA 98840.

Published in the Omak/Okanogan Chronicle Oct. 12 and Oct. 19, 2016.