820 (2016-409 Oct. 19) PUBLIC NOTICE

(2016-409 Oct. 19) PUBLIC NOTICE

Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless is proposing to remove six (6) diplexers and replace three (3) panel antennas to an existing Monopole Telecommunications Tower. The tower is located at End of Madd Mountain Road (E ½ of NE ¼ of Section 34, T33N, R26E) Okanogan, Okanogan County, WA 98840 (48° 19’ 11.16” North and 119° 32’ 21.35” West). The tower with antennas will have an overall structure height of 123-feet above grade surface (AGS). Public comments regarding potential effects from this site on historic properties may be submitted within 30-days from the date of this publication to: Matt Wheaton, Terracon, 21905 64th Ave. W, Suite 100, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043; 425-771-3304; mywheaton@terracon.com.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.