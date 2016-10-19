820 (2016-411 Oct. 19) Request for Proposals

(2016-411 Oct. 19) Request for Proposals

Columbia River Road Fill Slope Repair

Construction Phase Services

Omak, Washington

Open: October 14, 2016

Closing Date: October 21, 2016 at 2:00 P.M./PST

Through this RFP we are currently soliciting proposals from responsible and responsive contractors to provide construction phase services to repair Columbia River Road on the Colville Indian Reservation, Omak, WA. This route was subject to a fill slope failure and has since been closed to all public traffic.

The Scope of Work for this project is to restore this route to a functional condition, while making efforts to establish temporary local access as expeditiously as possible. The recommended solution is to construct a mechanically stabilized earth wall, using the Tensar wall system, consistent with the lines and grades contained in the preliminary plans and bid schedule. 2016 WSDOT Standard Specifications for Road, Bridge and Municipal Construction will be used for this project.

Preference will be given to Contractors that can clearly demonstrate a method of construction that will provide a safe and temporary by-pass for local access in their detailed project plan.

Prevailing Wage Rates will apply to this project. The most recent wage rate determination for Okanogan County must be used.

Indian Preference will be taken into consideration in accordance with Chapter 10-3 of the TERO Ordinance which can be found online at http://www.colvilletribes.com/tero/ord.html. The Tribe encourages Disadvantaged Business Enterprises and Indian-Owned Business Enterprises to participate in the submission of proposals. Call the Colville Tribes TERO Office at 509-634-2716 for TERO Compliance and certification information.

A copy of the full RFP, Preliminary Plans and Bid Schedule can be obtained by contacting the following:

Raynee St. Pierre, Contract Specialist

CCTDOT

P.O. Box 150

Nespelem, WA 99155

Raynee.St.Pierre.DOT@colvilletribes.com

(509) 634-2549

(509) 634-2529 FAX

