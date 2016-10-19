820 (2016-412 Oct. 19) PUBLIC NOTICE INFORMATION WORK PERFORMED BY DISTRICT PERSONNEL

(2016-412 Oct. 19) PUBLIC NOTICE INFORMATION WORK PERFORMED BY DISTRICT PERSONNEL

RCW 39.04.020

PROJECT INFORMATION

Description of Work: convert and replace an overhead 15kV distribution line near Gold Creek area in Okanogan County, WA.

(WO 20160438).

Estimated cost of work: $ 28,872

Date work to commence: October 20, 2016

Project Engineer: Mike Morris

PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 1 OF OKANOGAN COUNTY

