820 (2016-412 Oct. 19) PUBLIC NOTICE INFORMATION WORK PERFORMED BY DISTRICT PERSONNEL

(2016-412 Oct. 19) PUBLIC NOTICE INFORMATION WORK PERFORMED BY DISTRICT PERSONNEL
RCW 39.04.020
PROJECT INFORMATION
Description of Work: convert and replace an overhead 15kV distribution line near Gold Creek area in Okanogan County, WA.
(WO 20160438).
Estimated cost of work: $ 28,872
Date work to commence: October 20, 2016
Project Engineer: Mike Morris
PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT NO. 1 OF OKANOGAN COUNTY
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
More like this story
- 820 (2016-395 Oct. 5) Public Notice Information Work Performed by District Personnel
- 820 (2015-464 Sept.9) PUBLIC NOTICE INFORMATION WORK PERFORMED BY DISTRICT PERSONNEL
- 820 (2015-465 Sept. 9) PUBLIC NOTICE INFORMATION WORK PERFORMED BY DISTRICT PERSONNEL
- 820 (2016-333 Aug. 3) PUBLIC NOTICE INFORMATION WORK PERFORMED BY DISTRICT PERSONNEL
- 820 (2015-156 April 1) PUBLIC NOTICE INFORMATION WORK PERFORMED BY DISTRICT PERSONNEL
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment