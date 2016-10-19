Power outage planned in Tonasket-area tonight

TONASKET - The Okanogan County PUD has announced a scheduled power outage from 11:45 p.m. tonight to approximately 6 a.m. tomorrow, Oct. 20.

The outage will affect all Okanogan PUD customers who reside within the city limits of in Tonasket, the area along Havillah Road to approximately 7 miles northeast of town, from Tonasket south along the Highway 97 corridor, to a quarter mile south of the Highway 7 intersection. Aeneas Valley, Tunk Valley and Chewiliken Valley along with Crawfish Lake will also be affected. Additionally, the Omak Mountain repeaters will be off.

The Tonasket School District said the outage will affect the breakfast schedule for the schools, so cereal will be served to students.

The PUD reminds residents using medical equipment requiring electrical power, to make provisions for the outage.