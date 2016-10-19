Snowfall expected along North Cascade Highway

MAZAMA - The Spokane office of the National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook calling for snow along the North Cascade Highway.

In a statement released earlier today, meteorologists said a wet system is expected to move into the Cascades this evening and persist though most of the night.

“Snow levels will initially be around 5,000 feet and accumulating songs are expected along the North Cascade Highway,” officials said.

Officials said the wet weather will continue into Thursday with snow levels rising above 7,000 feet.

“Snow is still expected during the morning over the North Cascade Highway Passes,” officials said. “Otherwise, more moderate to locally heavy rain will occur over Western Chelan and Okanogan counties - mainly near the crest.”