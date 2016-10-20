Fire damages Omak house

OMAK – A home at 183 Nichols Road suffered heavy damage when fire broke out a bit after 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The occupants, renter Sandy Cooper, her boyfriend and daughter, were not home at the time, said Omak Fire Chief Kevin Bowling. Three dogs inside the house died.

The house and contents received extensive heat and smoke damage, although there was little or no structural damage to the building owned by Jerry Jensen. Bowling said the occupants did not have renter’s insurance; it’s unknown whether Jensen had insurance on the building.