Where is the election funding coming from?

OKANOGAN — Election season is nearly over, but candidates’ war chests have some room to spend as we near the final stretch.

Chris Branch has raised $22,125.06 and spent $12,324, according to the state’s Public Disclosure Commssion. Branch has raised 54 percent of his donations from the west side of the state. Donations from local sources accounted for about 41 percent. A donor in Spokane who gave $1,000, accounted for five percent of Branch’s total.

