Week 8: Friday night football scores

— The Tonasket High School football team used an interception in the end zone to preserve a 20-16 win over Oroville in a Central Washington 2B League game Friday.

The victory elevates the Tigers (7-1 overall, 7-0 league) to a game at Lake Roosevelt (6-1, 6-1) next Friday for the league championship.

In the Caribou Trail League, Cascade (4-4, 2-1) upset No. 5 state-ranked Okanogan (6-1, 2-1), 34-28.

Omak (5-2, 1-2) prepared for the Backyard Brawl by blasting Highland, 65-0, in a non-league game.

The Brawl, which comes on the final week of the regular season, will be in Okanogan at 7 p.m. Oct. 28.

Friday scores:

ACH 58, Entiat 14

Cascade 34, Okanogan 28

Cashmere 27, Chelan 18

Cusick 34, Republic 14

Inchelium 58, Columbia (Hunters) 0

Lake Roosevelt 68, Bridgeport 0

Manson 48, Liberty Bell 0

Odessa-Harrington 88, Yakama Tribal 6

Omak 65, Highland 0

Tonasket 20, Oroville 16

Wellpinit 30, Pateros 24