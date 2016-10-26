810 (2016-414 Oct. 19, 26) CITY OF OKANOGAN 2017 FINAL BUDGET PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

(2016-414 Oct. 19, 26) CITY OF OKANOGAN 2017 FINAL BUDGET PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Preliminary Budget for the City of Okanogan for the year 2017 has been filed with the City Clerk.

The City of Okanogan will hold a 2017 Final Budget Public Hearing to afford citizens the opportunity to provide written or oral comments on the 2017 Budget. The 2017 Final Budget Public Hearing will be held on November 1, 2016 at Okanogan City Hall, 120 Third Avenue North, Okanogan, Washington at 7:00 p.m. Copies of the 2017 Preliminary Budget are available at the Clerk’s Office at City Hall between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. local time Monday through Friday. Upon request to the Clerk’s Office at 509-422-3600 copies can be mailed or viewed at www.okanogancity.com.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.