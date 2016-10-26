810 (2016-419 Oct. 26, Nov. 2) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

(2016-419 Oct. 26, Nov. 2) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the preliminary budget and property tax levy for 2017 has been filed with the City Clerk’s Office and a public hearing will be held Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall 105 S. 3rd Street Brewster, Washington.

All interested persons are invited to attend.

Misty Ruiz

Clerk/Treasurer

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.