810 (2016-422 Oct. 26) NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY THE OMAK CITY COUNCIL

(2016-422 Oct. 26) NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY THE OMAK CITY COUNCIL
The following is the summary of an ordinance approved by the Omak City Council at a regular meeting on the October 17, 2016.
Ordinance No. 1836
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE 2016 BUDGET FOR THE CITY OF OMAK BY APPROPRIATING FUNDS FOR 2016 RIVER CROSSING PROJECT
A copy of the complete text of this ordinance is available at the Omak City Hall, 2 North Ash, Omak, Washington; a copy can be found on the City of Omak’s website, omakcity.com in the October 17, 2016 agenda folder; or a copy will be mailed upon request by calling 509-826-1170.
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
