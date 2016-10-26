810 (2016-423 Oct. 26) NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY THE OMAK CITY COUNCIL

(2016-423 Oct. 26) NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY THE OMAK CITY COUNCIL

The following is the summary of an ordinance approved by the Omak City Council at a regular meeting on the October 17, 2016.

Ordinance No. 1837

AN ORDINANCE FIXING THE AMOUNT OF THE CITY OF OMAK’S FINANCIAL REQUIREMENTS TO BE RAISED BY AD VALOREM TAXES UPON ALL TAXABLE PROPERTY, BOTH REAL AND PERSONAL, WITHIN THE CITY OF OMAK, OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON, FOR THE ENSUING FISCAL AND CALENDAR YEAR 2017

A copy of the complete text of this ordinance is available at the Omak City Hall, 2 North Ash, Omak, Washington; a copy can be found on the City of Omak’s website, omakcity.com in the October 3, 2016 agenda folder; or a copy will be mailed upon request by calling 509-826-1170.

