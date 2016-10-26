810 (2016-424 Oct. 26) NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY THE OMAK CITY COUNCIL

(2016-424 Oct. 26) NOTICE OF ORDINANCE PASSED BY THE OMAK CITY COUNCIL

The following is the summary of an ordinance approved by the Omak City Council at a regular meeting on the October 17, 2016.

Ordinance No. 1838

AN ORDINANCE VACATING A 20 FEET BY 170 FEET PORTION OF RIGHT OF WAY OF EAST 2ND AVENUE LOCATED ADJACENT AND PARALLEL TO 410 EAST 2ND AVENUE IN EAST OMAK

A copy of the complete text of this ordinance is available at the Omak City Hall, 2 North Ash, Omak, Washington; a copy can be found on the City of Omak’s website, omakcity.com in the October 17, 2016 agenda folder; or a copy will be mailed upon request by calling 509-826-1170.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.