820 (2016-407 Oct. 19, 26, Nov. 2, 9) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

(2016-407 Oct. 19, 26, Nov. 2, 9) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

JERRY JENSEN; PENNY JENSEN,

Defendant(s)

Case No.: 15-2-00083-9

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF

REAL PROPERTY

TO:JERRY JENSEN AND PENNY JENSEN, Judgment Debtor(s).

The Superior Court of Okanogan County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Okanogan County, to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action.

Assessor’s Parcel/Tax ID Number: 3426130050 / 3426130036

PARCEL A:

THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, LESS THE WEST 6 FEET THEREOF, IN SECTION 13, TOWNSHIP 34 NORTH, RANGE 26 EAST, W.M., OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON;

PARCEL B:

THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, LESS THE WEST 6 THEROF.

ALSO, A TRIANGULAR TRACT IN THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER HAYING BASE MEASURED ALONG FENCE LINE ON SOUTH BOUNDARY 47 FEET AND A DEPTH MEASURED FROM SAID SOUTH FENCE LINE ALONG WEST BOUNDARY OF 12 FEET.

ALL IN SECTION 13, TOWNSHIP 34 NORTH, RANGE 26 EAST, W.M., OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN, STATE OF WASHINGTON

If developed, the property address is: 183 Nichols Road, Omak, WA 98841 The sale of the above property is to take place:

TIME: 1O:OO AM

DATE: Friday, December 2, 2016.

PLACE: Front Entrance, Okanogan County Courthouse.

The Judgment Debtor(s) can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $213,765.00, together with interest, costs, statutory interest, and fees before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office at the address stated below.

Please publish on the following dates:

October 19, 2016

October 26, 2016

November 02, 2016

November 09, 2016

Frank T. Rogers

/s/Beth Barker

Beth Barker, Chief Civil Deputy

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF OKANOGAN

WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.

vs.

JERRY JENSEN; PENNY JENSEN,

Case No. 15-2-00083-9

ORDER OF SALE

TO OKANOGAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT:

On August 17, 2016, Plaintiff WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. obtained a Default

Judgment in the Superior Court of Washington, County of Okanogan, against Defendants Jerry

and Penny Jensen. It is ordered, adjudged, and decreed that the land and premises located at 183

Nichols Road, Omak, WA 98841 and legally described as follows:

PARCEL A:

THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, LESS THE WEST 6 FEET THEREOF, IN SECTION 13, TOWNSHIP 34 NORTH, RANGE

26 EAST, W.M., OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL B:

THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER, LESS THE

WEST 6 THEREOF .

ALSO, A TRIANGULAR TRACT IN THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE

SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER HAVING A

BASE MEASURED ALONG FENCE LINE ON SOUTH BOUNDARY 47 FEET AND A DEPTH MEASURED FROM SAID SOUTH FENCE LINE

ALONG WEST BOUNDARY OF 12 FEET.

ALL IN SECTION 13, TOWNSHIP 34 NORTH , RANGE 26 EAST, W.M., OKANOGAN COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF OKANOGAN, STATE OF WASHINGTON

referred to in the Judgment, be sold at public auction, as particularly set out in said Judgment.

The total amount due and owing on the Judgment through September 7, 2016, is $213,765.00 consisting of the following: the judgment amount of $208,830.73; $2,500.00 awarded for attorneys’ fees; $2,434.27 awarded for litigation costs; plus post-judgment interest accruing after August 17, 2016, at the rate of 8% per annum, of $34.98 per diem; and post-judgment amounts advanced for costs for publication, hazard insurance, and Sheriff’s fees of an amount currently unknown.

In the name of the State of Washington, you are hereby commanded and required to proceed to notice for sale and to sell the Subject Property, which is more particularly described in the Notice of Sale, and apply the proceeds of said sale as in said Judgment and Decree directed, and to make and file your report of such sale with the Clerk of this Court, and do all things according to the terms and requirements of said Judgment, and the provisions of Washington Law.

This writ shall be automatically extended for an additional thirty (30) days beyond the sixty (60) days mandated by RCW 6.17.120 to facilitate the sale of the Property. Pursuant to RCW 6.23.020(1), a one year redemption period applies to the sale of the Property.

WITNESS my hand and official seal this 14th day of September, 2016.

Superior Court, County of Okanogan

/s/Charleen Groomes

/s/Marlenia M Fitzgerald

/s/Henry A. Rawson

Superior Court Judge

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.