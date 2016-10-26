820 (2016-418 Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 9) SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF BENTON JUVENILE

(2016-418 Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 9) SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF BENTON JUVENILE COURT

Dependency of LAMBERTO CHRISTO AMARAL,

D.O.B. 08/19/2007

No. 16-7-00392-9

Notice and Summons by Publication

(Dependency) (SMPB)

To: Apolina Purquco Molinaro, aka Molinaro Apolinar, Alleged Father.

To: Whom it may concern Unknown Father(s)

A Petition to Terminate Parent Rights was filed on August 26, 2016. A termination hearing will be held on this matter on: November 29, 2016 at 1:30 p.m. at Benton/Franklin Juvenile Justice Center, 5606 W. Canal Place, Kennewick, Wa 99336.

You should be present at this hearing. The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your child are terminated. If you do not appear at the hearing, the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination of Parental Rights Petition, call DSHS at (509) 585-3000. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM

Dated this 17th day of October, 2016

/s/Darcy Pitman

Deputy clerk

