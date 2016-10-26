New business to occupy former Hughes store in Oroville

OROVILLE - A historic local business that closed earlier this year will reopen under new management and bring several jobs to the northern part of Okanogan County.

Last week it was announced that Skagit Farmers Supply Country Store, a cooperative based in Burlington, will soon occupy the former Hughes Department Store, 1000 23rd Ave.

