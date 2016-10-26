Officials suspend pursuit on Profanity Peak wolves

OLYMPIA – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife has suspended its pursuit of the remaining members of the Profanity Peak Pack of wolves in Ferry county.

The canines preyed on cattle last summer and this fall.

On Monday, Oct. 24, department Director Jim Unsworth lifted his previous order authorizing staff to take lethal action to stop predation by the pack now that most livestock are being moved off federal grazing allotments in the Colville National Forest.

He said the department will continue to monitor the four remaining wolves - an adult female and three juveniles - and will renew efforts to remove wolves if they resume preying on livestock this year.

