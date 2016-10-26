Woodcutting accident causes Ferry County power outage

REPUBLIC – Officials are calling a local woodcutter “lucky” after he allegedly felled a tree onto a power line, causing a several-hour power outage.

“This weekend power went out to most of Ferry County when woodcutters felled a tree against the power lines, causing power to feed back to BPA and blew up equipment on their end,” Ferry County Sheriff Ray Maycumber said.

“The power was out for several hours, and the repairs and investigation of the issue was expensive. The information regarding the cause was relayed through the Ferry County PUD from BPA.”

Ferry County PUD Manager John Friederichs said the outage occurred from about 7:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 22.

The woodcutter, whose identity was not immediately available, was cutting firewood on the east side of Sherman Pass, according to Friederichs.

“Whoever it was dropped a tree across all three phases of our 115 kV feeder from the BPA killing the power to the north half of our service area,” Friederichs said. “Naturally they were gone by the time crews arrived to repair the damage.

“These folks were also very lucky not to have been killed … 115,000 volts can be very unforgiving of errors,” Friederichs said.