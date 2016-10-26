Work slated to begin soon on Omak DNR fire base

OMAK – Work is scheduled to start soon on a new state Department of Natural Resources fire base at the Omak Municipal Airport.

Commissioner of Public Lands Peter Goldmark met Oct. 18 with Omak city officials and others at the airport to outline his agency’s plans.

Concept drawings were shown for the $1 million-plus facility, but Goldmark said the exact budget is not yet known and architectural drawings aren’t yet complete. He said he hopes his agency can fit the facility within its current budget, but said an additional request from the Legislature may be needed if costs run too high.

First on the building agenda is a new well to serve the 10,000-square-foot office structure that would house around 32 year-round employees, with 20 of them in non-firefighting positions and 12 as firefighters. Water storage also is planned.

