3,895 pounds of chicken, pork bologna recalled

WASHINGTON D.C. - Gaiser’s European Style Provision Inc., a Union, N.J. company is recalling 3,895 pounds of chicken and pork bologna products due to misbranding, undeclared allergens, and being formulated with meat and poultry products that were not federally inspected, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced yesterday.

The products may contain nonfat dry milk, a known allergen which is not declared on the finished product label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 5385 or P-5385” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations and/or for institutional use in California, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York and Washington.

The problem was discovered during a food safety assessment conducted by Food Safety and Inspection Service personnel.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.



Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

For a complet list of the recalled products, click here.