Lester sentenced for child rape, molestation

OKANOGAN – A Tonasket man has been sentenced to 200 months to life for first-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation.

Philip Nolan Lester, 35, was found guilty by a jury Sept. 8 and sentenced Oct. 19. He committed the crimes between Dec. 1, 2014, and Jan. 1, 2015.

Lester was sentenced to 200 months (16.67 years) to life for the first charge and 120 months on the second, to run concurrently.

He was charged Jan. 12, 2015, with the crimes for molesting a four-year-old girl, according to court documents.

