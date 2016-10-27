New October rainfall records set

BRIDGEPORT - The Spokane office of the National Weather Service announced yesterday that several new regional rainfall records were set this month.
“The very wet October has led to new rainfall records for the month,” officials said Wednesday morning. “More rain is expected this month and thus, monthly totals will continue to climb.
New rainfall records for the month of October include:
- Chief Joseph Dam, 3.18 inches (previously 2.04 inches set in 1956).
- Grand Coulee Dam, 3.18 inches (previously 2.95 inches set in 1947).
- Ephrata, 1.97 inches (previously 1.92 inches set in 1950).
