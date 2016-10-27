School seeks veteran photos

TONASKET - The Tonasket High School ASB is seeking photographs of area veterans for a slideshow to be presented during a Veteran’s Day assembly next month.

Photos can be email to ASB Advisor Anita Asmussen at aasmussen@tonasket.wednet.edu.

The deadline to submit photos is Monday, Oct. 31.

The assembly will take place from from 8:45-10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 in the high school commons, 35 E. Highway 20.