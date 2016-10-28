Communities scare up tricks, treats

OMAK – Several Halloween-related events are on tap this weekend and into Monday as people around Okanogan Country celebrate the ghoulish holiday.

A free movie is planned at noon at the Omak Cinema, 108 N. Main St.

The Zombie Fun Run and Halloween Harvest Festival will be Oct. 29 in Omak, said Nattalie Cariker, a city council member and volunteer with the Omak Chamber of Commerce.

Zombies are coming out later in the day this year, with a 2:30 p.m. registration and 3 p.m. starting time set for the annual run. The traditional morning start was scrapped so soccer players can participate.

The free run will start in front of the Omak Stampede Arena, 421 E. Stampede Drive, with participants finding a few obstacles and zombies along the course that goes through East Side Park and then across the Central Avenue bridge to finish in Civic League Park.

Donations will be accepted for the food bank.

“This will be a flag-style event with the zombie,” Cariker said. A kid-friendly zombie zone is planned and “people are encouraged to dress up. There will be lots of zombies and fitness stations.”

Participants will walk the last portion of the one-mile course, which will have spotters and police stationed along the way to help folks across streets. No streets will be closed, Cariker said.

The Fit4Life Coalition is assisting with the event, as are Omak High School students-turned-zombies.

The Halloween Harvest Festival begins around 3:30 p.m., right after the Zombie Fun Run. It runs until 6 p.m. and features a children’s carnival, pumpkin patch, pumpkin pie-eating contest, costume contest for people and dogs, children’s crafts and s’mores table.

The costume contest is planned at 5 p.m., with awards at 5:15 p.m. for the costume contest, fun run and pre-decorated or carved pumpkin contest. The latter is a BYOP - bring your own pumpkin - event.

The Gene’s Harvest Foods pie-eating contest is set for 5:30 p.m.

Ongoing activities include craft and activity booths, informational tables and a bouncy house donated by Jumps R Us, Omak, Cariker said. Food concessions may be available.

“Bring the family and children in,” said Cariker. “It’s an important thing for the community.”

Another Omak Halloween and harvest event is the annual decorating contest.

A map elsewhere in this issue directs people to locations in the contest. Ballots may be dropped off at city hall, 2 N. Ash St.; The Chronicle, 618 Okoma Drive; Havillah Road Printing, 208 S. Main St., and Omak Feed and Supply, 3 W. Dewberry Ave., Cariker said.

Winners will be announced at the Nov. 7 city council meeting. Prizes will be awarded.

The contest carries a pumpkin theme, with one category for businesses and three for residential entries: Scary, traditional and most lights.

Other events planned around the area include:

Brewster

Halloween activities start at 4:30 p.m. Halloween day with lineup for the annual costume contest. Young ghosts, goblins, princesses and others will gather by the plane at the American Legion Hall, 102 S. Third St.

Judging will be in five age groups: Up to age 2, ages 3-5, ages 6-8, ages 9-11, and 12 and older.

A trunk or treat event, sponsored by American Legion Post 97, follows the contest, as does the annual trick-or-treat on Main Street.

Wrapping up the day’s activities is a harvest carnival at the Brewster Boys and Girls Club. It features games, treats and fun activities.

Keller

A Halloween carnival will be at 6 p.m. at the Keller Community Center, 11669 Highway 21.

Mansfield

A harvest carnival will be from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 28 at Mansfield School, 491 Road 14 N.E.

A costume parade will be from 2:15-2:30 p.m. Halloween day at the school.

Nespelem

A “Hallo-grams” fundraiser is under way to help support Nespelem Head Start. Messages will be delivered to Nespelem Head Start, Nespelem School, Grand Coulee schools and the Lucy F. Covington Government Center on Oct. 31. Information is available at www.colvilletribes.com.

A haunted house will be from 5-9 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Nespelem Community Center, 4000 Lower Columbia River Road.Donations of Christmas gifts, appropriate for children, will be accepted.

Okanogan

Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus is offering costume rentals from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27-31 at the group’s costume shop, 4329 S. Second Ave., Okanogan. The rentals serve as a fundraiser for the non-profit music group.

The Hallelujah Carnival will be from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds, 175 Rodeo Trail. Admission is free, although organizers are taking donations of canned goods for the food bank. The event includes inflatables and carnival games, and free beverages, chili dogs, candy and popcorn.

Omak

A truck or treat event will be from 5-7 p.m. Halloween evening at the Community Presbyterian Church, 9 S. Birch St. Youngsters can collect candy and have a cup of hot chocolate, said spokeswoman Lyn Pearce. Hot dogs will be available until they run out. In addition, the church will be open for those needing to warm up.

A Halloween party will be at 6 p.m. at the Omak Community Center, 601 Benton St.

A Halloween party is planned at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Omak Elks Club, 110 S. Ash St. The event starts with a spaghetti dinner. The Fred Bauer Band will perform classic rock at 8 p.m.; a cover charge applies. Judging for the costume contest is from 9:30-10 p.m., with prizes awarded.

Oroville

Businesses posting a green trick-or-treat sign will offer treats from 3-6 p.m. Monday.

Merchants are encouraged by the Chamber of Commerce to wear costumes.

Pateros

The Pateros Chamber of Commerce’s second trunk or treat event will be from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, in the downtown area.

Parking and decorating starts at 3 p.m.

Youngsters can stop by businesses for treats.

Winners of the best costume contest will be announced at 6:15 p.m. at Sweet River Bakery. Categories are zero through age 4, and ages 5-8 and 9-12.

Republic

A Halloween costume contest will be from 12:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Republic Brewing Co., 26 Clark Ave.

Prizes will be given.

Riverside

A community Halloweeen/harvest party and potluck will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Tunk Valley Grange, 1245 Tunk Creek Road.

Children’s crafts, games and raffles will be offered. Donations will be accepted.

Tonasket

Members of the Tonasket/Okanogan Valley Lions Club will host their annual “Howl-O-Ween” 3K-dog walk on at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Chief Tonasket Park.

“Money raised on Oct. 29 will benefit two causes in the Okanogan Valley and beyond,” project chairperson CJ Utt said. “First, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Leader Dog Program for the Blind, a national program that raises, trains and provides service dogs to people who are visually impaired at no cost to the people receiving the Leader Dog.

“Their mission is to empower people who are blind or visually impaired with lifelong skills for safe and independent daily travel,” Utt said. “Second, a portion of the proceeds will be used to provide food to local area animal rescues. All proceeds from this event will benefit both of these great programs.”

The entry fee is by donation based.

Sign in and registration begins at 10:30 a.m. A costume contest is planned following the walk.

Prizes will be awarded for the cutest costume (dog), scariest costume (dog), spooktactular duo (human and dog), and people’s choice for best costume overall.

Hot dogs, hot apple cider and more are planned.

More information is at facebook.com/events/1584655975163472/.