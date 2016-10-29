Friday football scores: Okanogan edges Omak, 28-23, in Brawl

— The Caribou Trail League finished with a 3-way tie after Omak and Cascade both won on the final night of the regular Season Friday.

Okanogan led 28-16 into the fourth quarter before Omak charged back, cutting the lead to 28-23 with about 4 minutes to go

The Pioneers recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff but went backwards on a running play that lost yardage, penalties and a fumble, which Omak did manage to recover.

Cascade trailed early before pulling out its win.

Okanogan, Cashmere and Cascade finished tied with identical 3-1 CTL records.

A mini-playoff is planned for Tuesday. A time and site (probably Wenatchee or Chelan) had not been announced Friday night.

Okanogan and Cashmere play first in a Kansas City tiebreaker (start at the 25).

The winner then plays Cascade for seeding to games to decide if a team reaches the state 1A playoffs.

Friday

Inchelium 42, Republic 34

Cascade 42, Chelan 33

La Salle 49, Cashmere 28

Manson 36, Brewster 0

Odessa-Harrington 50, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 12

Okanogan 28, Omak 23

Oroville 52, Waterville 12

Soap Lake 53, Bridgeport 14

Tonasket 16, Lake Roosevelt 14

Thursday

Entiat 56, Pateros 24