Friday football scores: Okanogan edges Omak, 28-23, in Brawl

OKANOGAN — The Caribou Trail League finished with a 3-way tie after Omak and Cascade both won on the final night of the regular Season Friday.
Okanogan led 28-16 into the fourth quarter before Omak charged back, cutting the lead to 28-23 with about 4 minutes to go
The Pioneers recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff but went backwards on a running play that lost yardage, penalties and a fumble, which Omak did manage to recover.
Cascade trailed early before pulling out its win.
Okanogan, Cashmere and Cascade finished tied with identical 3-1 CTL records.
A mini-playoff is planned for Tuesday. A time and site (probably Wenatchee or Chelan) had not been announced Friday night.
Okanogan and Cashmere play first in a Kansas City tiebreaker (start at the 25).
The winner then plays Cascade for seeding to games to decide if a team reaches the state 1A playoffs.
Friday
Inchelium 42, Republic 34
Cascade 42, Chelan 33
La Salle 49, Cashmere 28
Manson 36, Brewster 0
Odessa-Harrington 50, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 12
Okanogan 28, Omak 23
Oroville 52, Waterville 12
Soap Lake 53, Bridgeport 14
Tonasket 16, Lake Roosevelt 14
Thursday
Entiat 56, Pateros 24
