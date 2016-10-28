Toddler bitten by black widow

TWISP — A 2-year-old boy apparently is OK after being bitten by a female black widow spider Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The boy was bitten on the index finger and “had a little red spot and a little swelling,” said Twisp Police Chief Paul Budrow.

Aero Methow Rescue was called, along with Twisp police.

“The child was not crying and/or in pain,” Budrow said. “Just sat there like a champ and let the medics look at it and such.”

The family was advised to seek a follow-up medical check “just to have them do a check and possible follow-up if it got any worse,” he said.

