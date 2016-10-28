Organizers: Barter Faire was a success

CAYUSE MOUNTAIN — Organizers and law enforcement officials are calling the 43rd annual Okanogan Family Faire a success.

The three-day event wrapped up last Sunday east of Tonasket.

Faire manager Cynthia Benitez said the event went off without a hitch.

“I took over as manager in the summer of 2015, so this was the first complete faire cycle that I have managed,” Benitez said. “The faire attendance was slightly up from the previous year, and it went off without a glitch/hitch, which was great.”

She said new additions to this year’s faire included a haunted house, Hyde Made Booth with an interactive paint sculpture and Arts in Action on Artisan Row.

