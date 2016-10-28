State expects 80 percent voter turnout

OLYMPIA – Voters have started returning ballots for the Nov. 8 general election, with 14.7 percent of them cast as of Friday, Oct. 28.

Although ballots won’t be counted until election day, the Washington Office of the Secretary of State and county auditors are keep track of returns. The state is expecting turnout of at least 80 percent.

As of Friday morning, Douglas County had a 17.5 percent return rate, Ferry County had a 13.5 percent rate and Okanogan County’s rate was 16.1 percent.

Statewide, counties report receiving 623,000 ballots, said secretary of state spokesman David Ammons.

