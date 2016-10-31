Plenty of tricks and treats planned tonight

BREWSTER - Several Halloween and harvest events are still on tap around the Okanogan.

Halloween activities start in Brewster at 4:30 p.m. Halloween day with lineup for the annual costume contest. Young ghosts, goblins, princesses and others will gather by the plane at the American Legion Hall, 102 S. Third St.

Judging will be in five age groups: Up to age 2, ages 3-5, ages 6-8, ages 9-11, and 12 and older.

A trunk or treat event, sponsored by American Legion Post 97, follows the contest, as does the annual trick-or-treat on Main Street.

Wrapping up the dayís activities is a harvest carnival at the Brewster Boys and Girls Club. It features games, treats and fun activities.

Other events planned around the area include:

Mansfield

A costume parade will be from 2:15-2:30 p.m. Halloween day at Mansfield School, 491 Road 14 N.E.

Nespelem

A "Hallo-grams" fundraiser is under way to help support Nespelem Head Start.

Messages will be delivered to Nespelem Head Start, Nespelem School, Grand Coulee schools and the Lucy F. Covington Government Center on Oct. 31.

Information is available at www.colvilletribes.com.

Okanogan

Okanogan Valley Orchestra and Chorus is offering costume rentals from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Oct. 31 at the groupís costume shop, 329 S. Second Ave., Okanogan. The rentals serve as a fundraiser for the non-profit music group.

The Hallelujah Carnival will be from 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds, 175 Rodeo Trail. Admission is free, although organizers are taking donations of canned goods for the food bank. The event includes inflatables and carnival games, and free beverages, chili dogs, candy and popcorn.

Omak

Several merchants in Omak and one in Brewster will offer a trick or treat the merchants event from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 31.

A trunk or treat event will be from 5-7 p.m. Halloween evening at the Community Presbyterian Church, 9 S. Birch St.Youngsters can collect candy and have a cup of hot chocolate, said spokeswoman Lyn Pearce. Hot dogs will be available until they run out.In addition, the church will be open for those needing to warm up.

A Halloween party will be at 6 p.m. at the Omak Community Center, 601 Benton St.

The annual Omak Halloween and harvest decorating contest is under way. Ballots may be dropped off at city hall, 2 N. Ash St.; The Chronicle, 618 Okoma Drive; Havillah Road Printing, 208 S. Main St., and Omak Feed and Supply, 3 W. Dewberry Ave., Cariker said. Winners will be announced at the Nov. 7 city council meeting. Prizes will be awarded.The contest carries a pumpkin theme, with one category for businesses and three for residential entries: Scary, traditional and most lights. Entrants in the business category are Havillah Road and Business Center, 208 S. Main St.; Okanogan County Community Coalition, 113 N. Main St., and Washington Federal Bank, 21 W. Bartlett St. The business category carries a pumpkin theme. Residential entrants in three categories ñ scary Halloween, traditional and most lights ó are Richard Nelson, 17 N. Ash St., scary Halloween, traditional and most lights; Crystal Newport, 542 W. Third Ave., traditional; Brandon S. Thomas, 726 Sunrise Drive, scary Halloween; Jim Christie, 204 Hale St., traditional; Bob and Michelle Garner, 403 E. Dewberry Ave., traditional.

Oroville

The Oroville Chamber of Commerce will host a business trick or treat event from 3-6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Participating businesses will have neon trick or treat signs in their window. The event is geared toward children.

Pateros

The Pateros Chamber of Commerceís trunk or treat event will be from 3-6 p.m. today, Oct. 30, in the downtown area.

Parking and decorating start at 3 p.m.

Youngsters can stop by businesses for treats.

Winners of the best costume contest will be announced at 6:15 p.m. at Sweet River Bakery. Categories are zero through age 4, and ages 5-8 and 9-12.

Tonasket

The Tonasket Elementary PTO will host a trunk or treat event from 5:30-6:30 p.m. tomorrow night at the school, 35 E. Highway 20.

Organizers said children should be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, email tonasketpto@gmail.com.