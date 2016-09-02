Alltus found guilty

OKANOGAN — A jury has found Shalin Alltus guilty of seven charges in the 2014 shooting death of her uncle, Patrick Alltus.

Jurors late Monday, Aug. 29, found Alltus guilty of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, theft of motor vehicle, two counts of theft of a firearm and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor.

They found the prosecution had not met the burden to show that the crimes had aggravating circumstances. Jurors did find that firearms were used in the murder and robbery, which will add additional enhancements to sentencing.

The complete story is available in the August 31, 2016 issue of The Chronicle or on our e-edition here.