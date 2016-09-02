Public Health copy fee not the state norm

OKANOGAN — Calculations used by Okanogan County Public Health do not appear to follow the letter of the law in concern to RCW 42.56.120, which sets the rules for how much government agencies can charge the public – whether individuals or businesses – for copies of documents, according to Washington Coalition for Open Government president Toby Nixon.

Okanogan County Board of Health commissioners unanimously approved a change to the fee schedule for Okanogan County Public Health during a meeting Aug. 16 that allows the district to charge $6 per page for public records requests for “environmental health” documents.

The agency claims that the fee will only be charged to commercial requestors.

