State to kill rest of wolf pack

REPUBLIC — The state plans to kill remaining members of the Profanity Peak Pack of wolves and, in a separate action, the Ferry County commissioners have declared a state of emergency and authorized the county sheriff to deal with the animals if the state doesn’t.

The pack of gray wolves lives in Ferry County between Republic and the Columbia River.

State Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists received authorization last week from department Director Jim Unsworth to remove the pack after staff investigated several incidents of cattle killed or injured by pack members.

