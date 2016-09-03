0

Friday football scores

Okanogan fans

OKANOGANFriday scores

Inchelium 54, Yakama Tribal 6

Brewster 46, Liberty Bell 8

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 52, Republic 8

Selkirk 40, Pateros 20

Tonasket 7, Soap Lake 0

Oroville 51, Manson 31

Chewelah 48, Bridgeport 0

Cashmere 22, Ephrata 18

East Valley (Yakima) 41, Cascade 21

Chelan 21, Quincy 14

Okanogan 28, Warden 26

Lake Roosevelt at Waterville

Saturday

River View at Omak

