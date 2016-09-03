Friday football scores

Photo by Al Camp
Okanogan fans
OKANOGAN — Friday scores
Inchelium 54, Yakama Tribal 6
Brewster 46, Liberty Bell 8
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 52, Republic 8
Selkirk 40, Pateros 20
Tonasket 7, Soap Lake 0
Oroville 51, Manson 31
Chewelah 48, Bridgeport 0
Cashmere 22, Ephrata 18
East Valley (Yakima) 41, Cascade 21
Chelan 21, Quincy 14
Okanogan 28, Warden 26
Lake Roosevelt at Waterville
Saturday
River View at Omak
