Community groups focus on homelessness

OMAK — Numbers of people suffering from homelessness seem to be growing in Okanogan County, according to Dave Hellyer, the director of Manfisher Ministries.

In the last couple weeks, Hellyer said he has talked with more than a dozen people who are homeless in the county and trying to find a place to stay.

Just last week, he worked with other local charities trying to get five families relocated who were living in tents at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds. With fair this week, their tents had to go.

