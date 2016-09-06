County gets first West Nile virus case

OMAK -Okanogan County’s first known case of West Nile virus has been confirmed in a horse living outside the city limits and just north of the Wildwood subdivision.

The 6-year-old gelding is responding well to treatment and is expected to make a full recovery, said veterinarian Dr. Cody Ames, who tested and treated the horse.

The horse’s owner said he suspects the horse was bitten by a mosquito from an irrigated alfalfa field on his property.

Although he did not want to be named, he said he feels it “is my responsibility to tell others.”

