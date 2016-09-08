820 (2016-350 Aug. 31, Sept. 7, 14) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN

(2016-350 Aug. 31, Sept. 7, 14) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY

In re the Estate of:

ARLIS ELDEN WATKINS,

Deceased.

Probate No. 16-4-00081-8

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of first publication: August 31, 2016

Personal Representative: John Timothy Watkins

Attorney for Personal Representative: Peg R. Callaway

Address for Mailing or Service: 700-A Okoma Drive

Omak, WA 98841

Court of probate proceedings and cause number: Okanogan County

Superior Court, Probate Cause No. 16-4-00081-8

Dated this 22nd day of August, 2016.

CALLAWAY & DETRO PLLC

By:/s/

Peg R. Callaway; WSBA #13786

Attorney for Estate

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.