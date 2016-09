(2016-356 Sept. 7) Abondon Car Auction at Pete’s 24 Towing

508 Okoma Dr., Omak Wa.

Time is 12 Noon on Sept. 14, 2016. Inspection is 1 hr before auction according to RCW 46.55.130.

All terms are cash.

2001 Ford Esc4d.

LIC# ATK0129

VIN# 3FAFP13PO1R145843

1992 ISUZU Rodeo

LIC# AWM3386

VIN# 4SZCY58Z5N4329531

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.