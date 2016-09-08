0

820 (2016-358 Sept. 7) PUBLIC NOTICE

As of Thursday, September 8, 2016

(2016-358 Sept. 7) PUBLIC NOTICE

The Okanogan School Board has set September 21, 2016 as a Workshop date. The Board will meet at 7:00 p.m. in the Okanogan Middle/High School Cafetorium for the purpose of receiving input from the community to upgrade the district’s facilities.

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment