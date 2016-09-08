820 (2016-359 Sept. 7) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY

(2016-359 Sept. 7) IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR OKANOGAN COUNTY

In re the Estate of:

HAROLD K. LAMBRIGHT,

Deceased.

Probate No. 15-4-00029-1

NOTICE OF HEARING

PETITION FOR ORDER APPROVING

FINAL REPORT AND DECREE OF

DISTRIBUTION AFTER ORDER OF

SOLVENCY RCW 11.76.050

NOTICE IS GIVEN TO ALL PERSONS

INTERESTED IN THE ABOVE ESTATE THAT:

1.Kevin Scott Lambright, as Personal Representative of the above Estate, has filed with the Clerk of the above Court the Final Report and Petition for Decree of Distribution After Order of Solvency RCW 11.76.050 of the Estate, requesting the court to approve the final report, including all prior distributions made to the heirs or persons entitled thereto, distribute the remaining property of the Estate to the heirs or persons entitled thereto, and set procedures for closure of the Estate and discharge of the Personal Representative;

2.The Final Report and Petition for Decree of Distribution will be heard in the probate department of the Okanogan County Superior Court, 149 N 3rd Ave, Okanogan, WA 98840, at 9:00 o’clock a.m. on Tuesday, October 11, 2016, at which time and place any person interested in the Estate may appear and file objections to and contest the Petition and/or Final Report.

Date of Publication: September 7, 2016

Presented by:

CALLAWAY & DETRO PLLC

By: /s/

Peg R. Callaway; WSBA #13786

Attorney for the Estate

Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.